October 18, 2018 - 8:47am
Pettinella: Kern celebrates first perfect game; youth bowling takes center stage
Scott Kern can finally answer his kids' question in a positive fashion after recording his first USBC-certified 300 game last week. And for parents looking for a positive outlet for their kids, organized youth bowling may be just the ticket.
For more about these topics and other bowling news, check out Mike Pettinella's latest Pin Points bowling column
