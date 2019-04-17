Local Matters

April 17, 2019 - 11:40pm

Pettinella: Local bowling legend reaches national tournament milestone

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

Pin Points

Joe Mortellaro of Corfu, the Batavia native whose name has been synonymous with the sport of bowling for seven decades, will be recognized by the United States Bowling Congress next week for participating in his 50th USBC Open Championships in Las Vegas.

For more about this tremendous accomplishment and for a closer look at who is being inducted into the Genesee Region USBC Hall of Fame this year, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

