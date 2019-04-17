Pettinella: Local bowling legend reaches national tournament milestone

Joe Mortellaro of Corfu, the Batavia native whose name has been synonymous with the sport of bowling for seven decades, will be recognized by the United States Bowling Congress next week for participating in his 50th USBC Open Championships in Las Vegas.

