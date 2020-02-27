February 27, 2020 - 9:18am
Pettinella: Looking for a bowling tournament to enter? Look no further than the Genesee Region
posted by Mike Pettinella in news.
Bowling tournament competition in the Genesee Region is in full swing with four more no-tap tournaments scheduled for this weekend.
In recent action, the pins were flying at the annual Ron Riggi Memorial four-person event at Legion Lanes in Le Roy.
For details -- and to catch up on other recent local and national bowling news
