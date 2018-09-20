Local Matters

September 20, 2018 - 8:59am

Pettinella: Perry teen Hurlburt posts 300 game on opening night; Mancuso's to host Match Play tournament

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

dd8eabbf-873a-462b-ba31-fbfcb0ebb257.png

Mike Pettinella's Pin Points column is back for another bowling season -- running today and every other Thursday until early May.

This week, he reports on the opening-night 300 game by Perry's Matthew Hurlburt, a 17-year-old left-hander making the transition from youth leagues to adult leagues.

Also, the Genesee Region USBC is promoting an Individual Match Play tournament -- open to the first 64 who sign up -- on Sept. 29-30 at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

For this and more, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

