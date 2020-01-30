Local Matters

January 30, 2020 - 7:40am

Pettinella: Plenty of tournament action in the Genesee Region; Albion youth rolls 708 series

posted by Mike Pettinella in news.

Genesee Region bowling centers are getting their fair share of tournaments these days, and you can read about the results of those events -- and see what tournaments are on the horizon -- by clicking on the Pin Points logo above or the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Also, there's some big news out of the GR Youth Travel League, where Albion's Gavin Baney recorded his first USBC-certified 700 series last weekend.

