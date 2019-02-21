Pettinella: Pocket 7-10 splits derail Belmonte; numerous local tournaments on tap

Australian Jason Belmonte will have to wait until the next PBA major tournament to attempt to break the record he shares with Pete Weber and Earl Anthony after being victimized by a pair of "bedposts" in the title match last Sunday.

Closer to home, there are many tournaments for bowlers to choose from at Genesee Region bowling centers over the next several weeks.

See what's on the schedule by clicking on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.