Pettinella: Rob Stefani makes it back to Beat the Champ; Albion girl qualifies for Junior Gold

Batavian Rob Stefani unwrapped an early Christmas present on Sunday by qualifying for the Beat the Champ TV show in competition at Brad Angelo Lanes in Lockport. The 35-year-old right-hander will compete on the Dec. 23 show on WBBZ-TV (MeTV).

In youth bowling action, Albion's Paige Snook earned the right to bowl in the national Junior Gold tournament with an impressive performance at Doug Kent's Rose Bowl Lanes in Newark.

