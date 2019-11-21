November 21, 2019 - 9:07am
Pettinella: Rochester bowlers excel on the local bowling tournament scene
posted by Mike Pettinella in news.
Bowlers from the Rochester area found trips to the Genesee Region very profitable over the past couple weeks as they cashed in on several tournaments in our neck of the woods.
For details on these events -- including Dan Keenan's 300 game and victory in the 12th annual Triple O Mechanical Singles Handicap Tournament at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen -- click on the Pin Points logo above or the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.
