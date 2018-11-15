Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 15, 2018 - 7:15am

Pettinella: Rochester's Dewar, Warsaw's Bacon find singles tournament success

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

Pin Points

Last weekend saw plenty of tournament action across the Genesee Region and in singles competition, Rochester's Jeff Dewar and Warsaw's Ron Bacon ruled the roost.

Dewar won the 11th annual Triple O Mechanical Singles Handicap Tournament in Bergen and Bacon was victorious in the Genesee Region USBC Senior Masters in Geneseo.

For more about their achievements and other bowling news, check out Mike Pettinella's latest Pin Points bowling column by clicking on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button