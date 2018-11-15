Pettinella: Rochester's Dewar, Warsaw's Bacon find singles tournament success

Last weekend saw plenty of tournament action across the Genesee Region and in singles competition, Rochester's Jeff Dewar and Warsaw's Ron Bacon ruled the roost.

Dewar won the 11th annual Triple O Mechanical Singles Handicap Tournament in Bergen and Bacon was victorious in the Genesee Region USBC Senior Masters in Geneseo.

