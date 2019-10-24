October 24, 2019 - 8:52am
Pettinella: U.S. Open will put the pros to the extreme test; tournament at Mancuso's on Saturday
posted by Mike Pettinella in Bowling, sports, pin points.
The U.S. Open, professional bowling’s true test of versatility and stamina, opened its weeklong run at Victory Lanes Family Recreation Center in Mooresville, N.C., on Wednesday.
For more about this "crown jewel" of major tournaments -- and to read about the local tournaments in the near future (including a Saturday event at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia), click on the logo above or the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.
