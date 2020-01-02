Pettinella: USBC to take control of annual lane inspection process; Scratch Memorial is in Albion his weekend

Calling it a "paradigm shift," Andrew Cain, USBC Equipment Specifications Committee chair, announced that the national governing body of bowling will implement a "tiered" center certification program over the next couple years.

This takes the responsibility away from local association volunteers and turns it over to a national team of inspectors which will report directly to the USBC.

