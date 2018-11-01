Local Matters

November 1, 2018 - 8:47am

Pettinella: Weber sounds off after withdrawing from U.S. Open; Barrett triumphs

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

Pin Points

Last night's telecast of the stepladder finals of the U.S. Open on CBS Sports Network proved to be an exciting one as England's Dom Barrett outlasted four opponents to claim the $30,000 top prize.

The major tournament wasn't nearly as enjoyable for PBA legend Pete Weber, however.

For details and more bowling news, check out Mike Pettinella's latest Pin Points bowling column by clicking on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

