Pettinella: Weber sounds off after withdrawing from U.S. Open; Barrett triumphs

Last night's telecast of the stepladder finals of the U.S. Open on CBS Sports Network proved to be an exciting one as England's Dom Barrett outlasted four opponents to claim the $30,000 top prize.

The major tournament wasn't nearly as enjoyable for PBA legend Pete Weber, however.

