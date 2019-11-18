Police chief: Liberty Street suspect has fired shots with pellet rifle or gun

UPDATE 4:18 P.M.

Batavia City Police Chief Shawn Heubusch reported that the man barricaded inside of a house at 209 Liberty St. has fired several shots at police with a pellet gun and is refusing to come out peacefully.

"Our patrols responded to an address (about two hours ago) on Liberty Street for a domestic disturbance situation," Heubusch said. "Upon arrival, there's this male subject in the upstairs apartment that has barricaded himself in and is refusing to come out. He has a pellet rifle or pellet gun that he is shooting at us, if you will.

"Right now we're working through the process of trying to get him to come out and talk to us."

Heubusch said that the victim of the alleged dispute (the man's girlfriend) is no longer inside the house and the downstairs neighbor also has been evacuated.

He added that police are "working with the (Batavia City) school district, busing the children from Jackson (School) and making sure the kids stay safe and there's no traffic in the area."

"We're keeping the kids away from the area and keeping the neighbors indoors at this point until we can get the subject in custody."

According to David Zanghi, the downstairs tenant, the incident started when the upstairs tenant (name being withheld at this time) punched his girlfriend in the right eye and took some of her prescription drugs. Zanghi said the suspect also is in an intoxicated state.

"He's got a sword and a BB gun, and he's already shot out a couple windows," Zanghi said. "They (police) won't go in there until they get a warrant; that's what the police told me."

Previously:

A man who was reported to dispatch for allegedly carrying a sword while walking down Liberty Street in the City of Batavia is barricaded in one of three houses cordoned off by police.

The incident began about an hour ago and police immediately established a perimeter around the Liberty Street trio of homes.

Jackson Primary School at 411 S. Jackson St. was put on lockout -- meaning no one is allowed to enter or exit until the scene is secure.

UPDATE 3:26 p.m.: The students have been dismissed and have boarded buses.