February 9, 2020 - 7:02pm

Pursel, Balduf post 784, 775, respectively, in Toyota of Batavia League

posted by Mike Pettinella in news.

Teammates Jim Pursel of Batavia and Matt Balduf of South Byron were in the groove on lanes 15-16 during the Toyota of Batavia Thursday League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia this week, with both right-handers taking their shots at a 300 game and 800 series.

In the end, they came up a bit short but only because of a couple of stubborn 10-pins.

Balduf started with back-to-back 279 games -- rolling the front nine strikes in the second game before leaving a 10-pin on his first ball in the 10th frame.

Needing a 242 game for the 800 series, a couple of taps early in the third game prevented him from reaching his goal as he posted a 217 game for a 775 series.

Pursel began with a 227 game before catching fire in game two for a 278 game. With 505 after two games, the right-hander put together nine straight strikes to give himself a chance going into the 10th frame.

Two strikes and five pins in the 10th would give him 800, but unfortunately, he left a wobbly 10-pin on the first ball in the 10th. Still, he ended the night with a 279 game and sparkling 784 series.

In other league action at Mancuso's, Roger Stone of Batavia conquered the Route 66 oil pattern used by the Turnbull Heating & Air Handicap Doubles League to the tune of a 745 series. His games were 235-244-266.

On Monday night, Dave Carlson rolled games of 269 and 277 en route to a 724 series on the last night of the Synergistic Online Solutions MNF League, while Laurie Waite popped a big 266 ame in the Monday Independent Ladies League.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Rodney Jopson registered a 298 game and 740 series and Robert Manners had 278--760 in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League.

For a list of high rollers for the week, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

