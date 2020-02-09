Pursel, Balduf post 784, 775, respectively, in Toyota of Batavia League

Teammates Jim Pursel of Batavia and Matt Balduf of South Byron were in the groove on lanes 15-16 during the Toyota of Batavia Thursday League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia this week, with both right-handers taking their shots at a 300 game and 800 series.

In the end, they came up a bit short but only because of a couple of stubborn 10-pins.

Balduf started with back-to-back 279 games -- rolling the front nine strikes in the second game before leaving a 10-pin on his first ball in the 10th frame.

Needing a 242 game for the 800 series, a couple of taps early in the third game prevented him from reaching his goal as he posted a 217 game for a 775 series.

Pursel began with a 227 game before catching fire in game two for a 278 game. With 505 after two games, the right-hander put together nine straight strikes to give himself a chance going into the 10th frame.

Two strikes and five pins in the 10th would give him 800, but unfortunately, he left a wobbly 10-pin on the first ball in the 10th. Still, he ended the night with a 279 game and sparkling 784 series.

In other league action at Mancuso's, Roger Stone of Batavia conquered the Route 66 oil pattern used by the Turnbull Heating & Air Handicap Doubles League to the tune of a 745 series. His games were 235-244-266.

On Monday night, Dave Carlson rolled games of 269 and 277 en route to a 724 series on the last night of the Synergistic Online Solutions MNF League, while Laurie Waite popped a big 266 ame in the Monday Independent Ladies League.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Rodney Jopson registered a 298 game and 740 series and Robert Manners had 278--760 in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League.

For a list of high rollers for the week, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.