West Virginia-based Gabe's coming to Town of Batavia?

Representatives of Gabe’s, the Morgantown, W.Va.-based discount department store brand with 120 stores in 14 states, have made inquiries about placing a store in the Town of Batavia.

“They have inquired,” Town Supervisor Gregory Post said tonight. “They’ve asked what is conceptually available and wanted to know about zoning and other requirements. But they have not come to us with anything definite.”

A Google search of Gabe’s store in Batavia, NY, produced the following result, listilng the store's address as 8363 Lewiston Rd. (at the corner of Park Road), the same address as the former Kmart store.

The Batavian has reached out to Gabe’s media department via email and also called the Buffalo phone number of the Benderson Corp. (570 DAB 30, LLC), building owner, but has yet to receive a reply.

According to Gabe’s website, the company was founded in 1961 “for savvy-shoppers who thrive finding a great deals.”

The Gabe’s story actually began about 100 years ago when Z.G. Gabriel sold merchandise out of the back of a green-paneled truck he had equipped with shelves and drawers.

From the website:

As he drove his mobile shop through the coal towns of Fayette County, Pennsylvania, he greeted and got to know his customers, seeing firsthand the need for quality merchandise at a discounted price. Soon, Z.G. could be found hopping on freight trains bound for New York City, arms filled with empty duffle bags. There, he’d buy up excess inventory from shops, returning with his bags overflowing and apparel that he could sell at deep discounts.

In 1961 Z.G.’s two sons, James and Arthur, co-founded the Gabriel Brothers Stores in Morgantown. Through the 1980s and 1990s, the brothers led Gabe’s through an expansion into states including Maryland, Ohio, and Virginia. In 2005, new ownership rebranded the stores as “Gabe’s.”

The company advertises savings of up to 70 percent off department stores on ladies, mens, kids, shoe accessories and home -- with new deals arriving several times a week. New stores have recently opened in Depew, Buffalo and Hamburg.