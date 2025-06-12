12 days away: Tee off for a cause at the 2025 inaugural HomeCare & Hospice golf classic

Press Release:

The countdown is on! In just 12 days, the inaugural HomeCare & Hospice Golf Classic tees off at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia on Tuesday, June 24. Golfers from across the region will come together for a fun, meaningful day on the greens—all in support of compassionate end-of-life care in our communities.

With 16 foursomes already signed up and just a few team slots left to fill, now’s the time to join in. Registration is $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome and includes:

Greens fees & cart

Lunch out on the course

Dinner at the awards ceremony

Swag bag

Contests, surprises & prizes

This isn’t just a day of golf—it’s a chance to support critical hospice services in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Wyoming, and Genesee Counties.

“We’re so excited to bring this tournament to Batavia and strengthen our support in the northern counties,” said Melissa Sullivan, CEO of HomeCare & Hospice. “It’s meaningful fun—with a mission behind every swing.”

Terry Hills, home to the Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic and ranked WNY’s #1 Public Golf Course, offers 27 pristine holes, a top-notch experience, and a beautiful setting for a day of giving back.

This year’s event includes popular challenges like longest drive, closest to the line, and mulligans, plus two unique features:

Putting Contest – $5 for one ball or $10 for three. Sink a hole-in-one for your shot at $500 in cash and prizes, courtesy of Both, Branch & Hendrix of Olean.

Air Cannon Shot – Launch your ball like never before—$10 per shot!

Sponsors are helping bring the day to life. Recent additions include:

Ontario Shore Federal Credit Union – Cocktail Hour Sponsor

Ellicott Development – Tee Box Sponsor

Turbo Machining & Howard Hanna Professionals – Hole Sponsors

They join ten other organizations already committed as sponsors, showing widespread community support for hospice care across all four counties.

While HomeCare & Hospice has hosted tournaments in the past, this year’s event is part of a new rotation that alternates fundraising locations between the north and south. Batavia is about a 90-minute drive from Olean and Wellsville—and golfers from the Southern Tier are encouraged to make the trip, tee off for a cause, and enjoy the fun.

“Hospice care touches every corner of our region,” said Sullivan. “This event reflects that—uniting people across county lines to make a difference.”

Spots are limited! The event committee is aiming for 20 total foursomes, with just four left to go. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, including lunch, hole, swag, and specialty signage.

To register or learn more, call 716-372-2106 or visit homecare-hospice.org.

Swing big. Give back. Make a difference.