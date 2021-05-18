15-year-old girl missing from Batavia

From City of Batavia Police Department:

The Batavia Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Anyia Doward was last seen today, May 18 in Batavia.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyia has a nose ring, belly piercing, and may travel to Niagara Falls, NY.

Anyia is approximately 5' 04", 106 lbs, and has blondish brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350, or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.