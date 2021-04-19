A year after most of country in lockdown, gas prices up a buck

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.87, up one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $1.82. The New York State average is $2.89 – no change from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.23. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.85 (up one cent since last week)

Buffalo - $2.82 (no change since last week)

Ithaca - $2.86 (down one cent since last week)

Rochester - $2.87 (no change since last week)

Rome - $2.94 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse - $2.85 (no change since last week)

Watertown - $2.95 (no change since last week)

The national average gas price is now $2.87 – up $1.05 from last year when most of the country was on lockdown. Current demand has tapered since Easter vacations are complete. Demand will likely increase as more communities open and students head back to in-person learning. Gasoline stocks recovered with an increase last week keeping gas prices flat. Typically gas prices reach their highest level of the year as Memorial Day approaches.