Almost Queen kicks off Rockin The Downs summer concert series

Kicking off the series on Friday, June 23rd is Almost Queen. The Ultimate Queen Tribute show delivers a live performance, showcasing signature four part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the Queen experience. Almost Queen was the first post-pandemic concert to take place at Batavia Downs in June of 2021 and played to a packed house. Hear hits like We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions and many more.

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced the lineup for their sixth Rockin’ the Downs concert series, presented by Pepsi, which will take place outside on the racetrack, with eight Friday dates, starting in June and running into August of 2023.

Next up, on Friday, June 30th, Batavia Downs welcomes back Get the Led Out. One of the best attended concerts from last year, this group of professional musicians are passionate about their love of the music of Led Zeppelin, making it their mission to bring the studio recordings of the Mighty Zep to life on stage. Songs performed by the band could include Led Zeppelin hits like Black Dog, Immigrant Song, Stairway to Heaven and many others.

Making his debut on Friday, July 7th is Country Music Artist, Craig Morgan. Morgan has charted 17 times on the Billboard Country Charts including That's What I Love About Sunday, Almost Home, Redneck Yacht Club, Little Bit of Life, International Harvester, Love Remembers, and Bonfire. Morgan’s New Album, God, Family, Country has just been released along with his memoir. Morgan is an Army Veteran and is involved with several Veterans charities, having also been inducted into the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame in 2022. Opening for Craig Morgan will be Drake White.

Rocking the stage on Friday, July 14th is Heavy Metal Rockers Skid Row. After forming in New Jersey in 1986, the band has performed all over the world with hard guitars and a unique songwriting style. They’ll be performing their hits; In a Darkened Room, We Are the Damned, Youth Gone Wild, 18 and Life and many more.

On Friday, July 21st, Batavia Downs welcomes back Southern Rock legends The Marshall Tucker Band. MTB will bring their 40 years of hits to Batavia Downs with hit singles like Heard It In a Love Song, Fire On The Mountain, Can't You See, and Take The Highway, The Marshall Tucker Band earned seven gold and three platinum albums. During the 90's, the MTB scored four hit singles on Billboard's country chart and one on Billboard's gospel chart.

Performing on Friday, July 28th is the returning Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone. Peter Noone is a multi-talented entertainer, who achieved international fame as Herman, lead singer of the legendary Sixties pop band Herman’s Hermits. His classic hits include: I’m Into Something Good, Mrs. Brown, you’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, I’m Henry VIII, I Am. The Grass Roots will once again open for Peter Noone. Last year’s Concert featuring both artists saw one of the largest concert crowds in Batavia Downs History.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform on Friday, August 4th. As a renowned former lead guitarist of The Eagles, one of the most popular and influential rock groups of our time, Don has helped write and perform many iconic classics. His 2008 memoir was a New York Times best seller. Don will perform solo and Eagles’ hits during his set including Heavy Metal (Takin’ a Ride), Hotel California, Life in the Fast Lane, the Long Run and Tequila Sunrise.

Closing out the series on Friday, August 11th is Mike DelGuidice and the Big Shot Horns. A recording artist, singer and songwriter who is currently on tour with Billy Joel, Mike has wowed audiences across America with his voice and musicianship . Mike and the Big Shot horns enjoyed a standing ovation after each of their last 5 songs during last year’s concert series. Mike and his band play all of Billy Joel’s big hits along with other renditions of classic rock songs.

“We are excited to be welcoming new artists and some of the most popular ones from year’s past,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO for Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “We’re appreciative to have Pepsi again as our headline sponsor this year and looking forward to allowing great charities like Make-A-Wish Western New York and Kat Colony Animal Rescue to utilize our events to help raise much needed funds for their organizations.”

Tickets for all eight concerts will be available only at www.BataviaConcerts.com beginning on Wednesday, January 11th at 10 a.m.

Tickets this year will be $15 for General Admission, $30 for VIP, $60 for Premium and $75 for front row seats. All tickets can be redeemed at Player’s Club at any time in the three days following the concert for $10 Free Play to be used on one of Batavia Downs Gaming’s 950+ gaming machines.

Season Tickets are also back and will also go on sale for General Admission, VIP and Premium Sections. A Season pass for General Admission will be $100 (a savings of $20) Season Passes for VIP tickets are $200 (a savings of $40). A Premium Season Pass is $400 (a savings of $80). Season passes may ONLY be purchased online.

Until February 8th, tickets purchased online for the General Admission section will only be $10. Concert goers will still receive $10 in Free Play on show day with this ticket.

Concerts are held Rain or Shine. Additional information may be found at www.BataviaDownsGaming.com.