Arc Chili and Chowder Fest rescheduled

Press release:

With forecasters predicting multiple feet of snow in Western New York, Arc GLOW’s Chili & Chowder Fest/Basket Raffle and Bake Sale has been moved from this weekend to Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17.

Martin Miskell, Arc GLOW CEO, said a variety of factors were considered when making the decision.

“The prep work and setup for this event is enormous, and we want it to be successful,” Miskell said. “In order to be successful, we need community members and our volunteer force to be able to travel to the event safely. We didn’t want to take the chance.”

Arc GLOW Community Relations Specialist, Tracey Jones, is the event coordinator. “We look forward to welcoming the community to our 2022 Chili & Chowder Fest in December this year” she said. “The postponement means we will be able to collect even more than the 125 baskets we have now!”

To donate, or for more information, contact Tracey at [email protected].