Arc GLOW outfits sites in Genesee County with AEDs

Press Release:

Arc GLOW purchased a total of 19 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in Genesee and Wyoming counties due to generosity by two different organizations.

Fifteen AEDs in Genesee County were purchased with assistance from the Genesee County New York State Opioid Settlement Fund.

Of these 15 AEDs, four are at Arc GLOW’s public facing offices — the Genesee Administration Building, Business Services and Transportation building, Community Center in Batavia and Elba Day Habilitation.

These AEDs are in a cabinet at a set location, and have been added to the Public Access Defibrillation (PAD) program — if someone calls 911 in need of an AED, an operator will be able to direct them to one of those four buildings for assistance. The case will make a sound when it is opened, and there will be a child/pediatric cartridge at each location and an additional adult cartridge.

The four AEDs in Wyoming County were purchased due to grant funds from the William F. Thiel Trust at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. These four plus the 11 from Genesee County went to Arc GLOW’s 11 individualized residential alternatives (IRAs) where individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) live.

“Everyone wants to go about their day thinking what they’re doing is making some kind of difference. Not every project has the luxury of visual evidence like this one did,” said Jeff Kantrowski, quality assurance coordinator at Arc GLOW. “At one point there was a literal wall of life-saving AEDs sitting behind me. It’s awesome to be able to have a hand in putting those units into the world all over Genesee and Wyoming counties; especially knowing that several of the units could have an impact in the community beyond Arc GLOW.”

According to the American Red Cross, sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is among the leading causes of death in the United States. In fact, more than 350,000 people will suffer a SCA this year.

Currently, the only way to restore a regular heart rhythm during a SCA is to use an AED. Without immediate cardiac medical intervention, the person will die of cardiac death within minutes.

When SCA occurs, rapid treatment with an AED can be lifesaving. But defibrillation is time sensitive. The probability of survival decreases by 7 percent to 10 percent for every minute that a victim doesn't receive treatment.

Individuals with IDD are a vulnerable population that is susceptible to having medical emergencies. For more than a century, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo has enhanced and encouraged long-term philanthropy in the Western New York community.

A 501 (c)(3) organization, the Community Foundation’s mission is connection people, ideas and resources to improve lives in Western New York. Established in 1919, the Community Foundation has made the most of the generosity of individuals, families, foundations and organizations who entrust charitable assets to the Community Foundation’s care. Learn more at cfgb.org.

Arc GLOW is a private, non-profit organization founded by parents and friends of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

It is dedicated to helping people with IDD meet their full potential and find fulfillment in learning, personal relationships, employment, volunteerism, recreation, the arts, and more. Arc GLOW serves up to 2,000 individuals with IDD of all ages throughout the GLOW counties. For more information, visit ArcGLOW.org.