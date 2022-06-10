Artist Colette Savage to demonstrating painting and pastels on Tuesday at GO ART!

Press release:

The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist Colette Savage Tuesday, June 14th at 7 p.m. at Go-Art/Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., Batavia. Colette will be demonstrating painting with pastels. Non-members are welcome for a $5 fee.

We will also have a very affordable Art Supply and Frame sale before the demo starting at 6:30 p.m., at the break, and after the demo. The supplies and frames have been donated by the Virginia Carr-Mumford Family to help with the cost of artist demonstrations.

Award-winning artist, Colette Savage, is a native Rochesterian whose love of the area in which she grew up is reflected in the art she produces. A life-long artist, Colette has painted en plein air for 18 years. Most of her work is done in pastel, a medium with incredible versatility. Colette feels that there is always something new and exciting to be discovered when painting with pastel.

Colette received her BA from SUNY College at Brockport but feels that her greatest education has come from frequently working on location where the challenge to produce a finished painting before the light has changed has taught her to work faster, more accurately, and efficiently.

Colette is a member of Suburban Rochester Art Group, the Greater Rochester Plein Air Painters and the Pastel Society of Western NY.

You can see Colette’s extensive body of pastel paintings on the internet. Colette maintains several websites: www.colettesavage.blogspot.com and www.colettesavage.weebly.com. You can learn about Colette’s plein air process at www.pastelsenpleinair.blogspot.com/. She has recently posted several videos on You Tube, demonstrating several pastel painting tutorials. These can be viewed at (3) Colette Savage - YouTube

In addition to doing demonstrations and workshops, Colette teaches classes in pastel painting, drawing and plein air painting at the Art Stop and through Irondequoit Community Education. Original paintings and prints can be purchased on her Etsy store at www.etsy.com/shop/ColetteSavage.

When not focusing on art, Colette works at Monroe 2 – Orleans BOCES as a Student Behavioral Assistant and job coach, working with young adults with developmental disabilities at the University of Rochester Medical Center.