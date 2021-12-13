Local Matters

December 13, 2021 - 4:03pm

Attica BOE names Timothy Hayes as Interim Superintendent of schools

posted by Press Release in Attica, education, news.

Press Release:

At the December 9 meeting, the Attica Central School District Board of Education (BOE) appointed Timothy (Tim) Hayes as the interim Superintendent of Schools for the term of January 1, 2022, until June 30, 2022.
 
Hayes retired in 2019 as the Superintendent of Schools of the Geneseo Central School District after serving for 13 years in this role. He most recently served as the interim Executive Director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County and the interim Principal of Alexander Elementary School.
 
Christopher Day, President of the Attica Central School District BOE, noted how Hayes’ experience and attributes will best serve Attica Central Schools.
 
“We are pleased to have such a knowledgeable school administrator as Tim Hayes who will serve our school community for the next six months as we chart the course for our new superintendent.”
 
The search for the new superintendent will commence in Spring 2022 with an anticipated start date of July 2022.  Kevin MacDonald, District Superintendent of Genesee Valley BOCES, will serve as the search consultant.

 

Upcoming

