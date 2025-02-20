Autograph times announced for Legends and Stars Sports Collectors Expo at Batavia Downs Saturday and Sunday

Press Release:

On Saturday and Sunday, February 22 and 23, the Legends and Stars Sports Collectors Expo will have several former Buffalo Football, Hockey and Basketball Players, Hall of Fame Hockey Athletes and Buffalo born actor, Chad Michael Murray, present inside of the Park Place Events Center at Batavia Downs located at 8315 Park Road, Batavia.

The Memorabilia Show with vendors will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 23. Kids 12 and under are FREE. Admission for all others is $10. Paid admission receives $10 in Free Play on the Gaming Floor. Full details including autograph prices available on Legendsandstars.net.

Certified Guaranty Company and James Spence Authentication will be at the show offering authentication and grading services. Autographed cards may be submitted for CGC x JSA Authentic Autograph certification, and autographed memorabilia may be submitted for JSA-only services. CGC will also be accepting submissions of unsigned TCGs, sports cards, and non-sports cards for grading.

Athletes, Career Highlights/Teams Played for and Autograph Times are as follows:

Saturday, February 22:

Bryan Trottier - NHL HOF 1997, 6X Stanley Cup Champion - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Chris Chelios - NHL HOF 2013, 3X Stanley Cup Champion - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Doug Gilmour - NHL HOF 2011, Stanley Cup Champion, Former Sabre - 12 to 1 p.m.

Frank Reich - Former Buffalo QB, led “the Comeback” - 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Kyle Williams - Former Buffalo DT, 6X Pro Bowler - 1 to 2 p.m.

London Fletcher - Super Bowl Champion, 4X Pro Bowl, Former Buffalo LB - 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Steve Christie - Former Buffalo Kicker, All -Pro - 2 to 3 p.m.

Drew Pearson - NFL HOF 2021 Super Bowl Champion, Former Cowboy - 2 to 3 p.m.

Billy Smith - NHL HOF 1993, 4X Stanley Cup Champion - 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Chad Michael Murray* - Actor on One Tree Hill, Gilmore Girls & Various Films - 12 to 3 p.m. *Mr. Murray will be in the Autograph Area for the entire 3 hour window for autographs and table selfies



Sunday, February 23:

Ernie DiGregorio - 1974 NBA Rookie of the Year, Former Buffalo Brave - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Brad Park - NHL HOF 1988, 7X All-Star, NHL’s 100 Greatest Players - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Gilbert Perreault - NHL HOF 1990, 8X All-Star, Former Buffalo Sabre - 12 to 1 p.m.

Adam Oates - NHL HOF 2012, 5X All-Star, NHL’s 100 Greatest Players - 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Thurman Thomas - NFL HOF 2007, 1991 NFL MVP, 5x Pro Bowl, Former Buffalo RB - 1 to 2 p.m.

For Full Details on each Autograph Guest including pricing, please visit: https://legendsandstars.net/services/.

For Card Grading, visit https://www.cgccards.com/ to sign up and fill out an order form ahead of the event.

For memorabilia needing JSA autograph services only, fill out and print the online submission form ahead of the event: https://bit.ly/jsasubform.