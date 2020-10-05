Average gas prices changed from a week ago

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.19, the same as one week ago. One year ago, the price was $2.66. The New York State average is $2.26 – no change since last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.72. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.21 (no change since last week)

Buffalo - $2.23 (no change since last week)

Ithaca - $2.19 (down one cent since last week)

Rochester - $2.24 (down one cent since last week)

Rome - $2.31 (down one cent since last week)

Syracuse - $2.19 (no change since last week)

Watertown - $2.30 (down two cents since last week)

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline remains at $2.19, which is the same price as a week ago, three cents less than a month ago, but still significantly cheaper than last year (-47 cents). In the latest report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand saw a slight uptick while domestic stocks also increased. Gas prices are expected to remain reasonable for the fall foliage travel season. Once the holiday season arrives, winter blend fuel will debut again, which is typically cheaper to produce, so gas prices are not expected to dramatically increase in the near future.