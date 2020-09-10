Batavia Downs announces new Saturday post time -- one hour earlier

Press release:

On the approval of the New York State Gaming Commission, post time on Saturday at Batavia Downs will be moved back an hour --from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting Sept. 12 and remain at that time for the remainder of the meet.

Batavia Downs is racing a Wednesday/Saturday schedule and now both days will start at 5 p.m.

The only exceptions will be: Saturday Oct. 3 that will start at 7:05 p.m. due to the Preakness; Saturday Oct. 31 because of Halloween; and Saturday (Nov. 7) for the Breeders Cup, both of which will begin at 1:15 p.m.

There are currently 27 racing dates left on the meet that runs through Saturday Dec. 12.