Batavia Downs announces shows and events over winter months

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced that tickets are now available for several indoor events happening in the Park Place Room this Winter.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Batavia Downs welcomes back Marsha McWilson as she performs a Motown Christmas. This will be The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Famer’s second Christmas Concert on-site. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. with music beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and concert go-ers will receive $10 in Free Play.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, The Uncle Louie Variety Show will return to Batavia Downs. The Uncle Louie Variety Show is composed of two hilarious Italian American comedians, Carlo Russo and Lou Greco. For many years, they have been making people laugh through their unique brand of comedy that brings memories of what it was like to grow up as an Italian. Doors are at 7 p.m. with music beginning at 8:00. Tickets are $20 for VIP tickets and $15 for regular tickets. Ticket holders will receive $10 in Free Play.

On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, the BBQ and Bourbon Dinner presented by Beam Suntory is back for its 2nd annual event. This event includes a BBQ buffet dinner, talks from Beam Suntory reps, Bourbon & BBQ flights, a blind Bourbon sampling, 40+ raffles from Beam Suntory, a free hand-dipped Makers Mark glass, and $50 in Free Play with every ticket. Tickets are $109 per person and spots are limited. Doors open at 5:15, and the event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for these events are available now at www.BataviaConcerts.com

Hotel Packages for select events can be found on the hotel deals page at https://www.bataviadownsgaming.com/hotel-deals/

Other events scheduled for January and February at Batavia Downs include the Polka Buzz, Experience Psychic Fair, the Legends & Stars Sports Expo, and a Fundraiser for local animal shelters. Information on these events and the Summer Concert Series will be found in the coming weeks on the Batavia Downs Facebook page.

“We are looking forward to providing even more quality events this coming winter than in years past,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO for Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “The success that these events had last year shows that we are offering the types of experiences that our valued guests have come to enjoy.”