Batavia Downs announces Triple Crown event ticket onsale

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced the lineup for events taking place onsite alongside the 3 Triple Crown Races Dates this spring.

The Derby Gala returns on the first Saturday in May on the 6th. Cost is $129 per person and includes Buffet Dinner, Open Bar, a $10 Wager on the Derby, Derby Glass, Derby T-shirt, $60 in Free Play and bourbon sampling from Woodford Reserve, the official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby.

A limited number of hotel specials are available on that day – The special is $399 and includes 2 entries to the party and a hotel room that evening.

On that same day, the Park Place Room will be host to the Superfecta Special – which includes a $25 Free Play, $5 Wager on the Derby, Derby Program and a ¼ Chicken Meal from the Center Street Smokehouse. Cost is $30 per person and attendees can pay at the door.

On Preakness Stakes Day - Saturday, May 20th, the 2nd Annual Tacos and Tequila event, presented by Teremana Tequila, takes place inside the Park Place Room. Cost is $40 and includes Tequila Sampling from multiple vendors, Taco Bar, $20 in Free Play, a $5 wager on the Preakness Stakes and a Taco Chip and Salsa Bowl to take home.

The hotel special for this event is $229 and includes 2 entries to the event and a hotel room that evening.

The final jewel of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 10th. That same day inside Park Place is the Bourbon and Whiskey Fest, sponsored by Jack Daniels and Old Forester. Cost is $40 and includes Bourbon and Whiskey Sampling, Grazing Stations, $20 in Free Play and a $5 wager on the Belmont Stakes.

The hotel special for this event is $229 and includes 2 entries to the event and a hotel room that evening.

Tickets to Derby Gala, Tacos & Tequila and Bourbon and Whiskey Fest can all be purchased beginning on Friday at 10am at BataviaConcerts.com.

Those wishing to book the hotel specials can find direct links to do so on the hotel deals page on the Batavia Downs website at https://www.bataviadownsgaming.com/hotel-deals/ beginning on Friday morning.

“The Triple Crown of Thoroughbred racing is such a fun time of year,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO for Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “By putting on these events in conjunction with these major races, we bring a lot of tremendous joy to our guests.”

Tickets are also on sale on BataviaConcerts.com for already announced events: KISS This!, Music of the Stars, Beach Boys Tribute Show and the entire Pepsi Rockin’ The Downs Summer Concert Series. Tickets for the upcoming Fur Ball Gala event may be purchased by calling Sara at Batavia Downs at (585) 344-6155.