Batavia Downs installs U.S. Flag retirement boxes

Press release:

Western Regional Off-Track Betting (WROTB) / Batavia Downs Gaming President CEO Henry Wojtaszek announced today that Batavia Downs will start collecting retired United States Flags for proper ceremonial retirement starting today.

Wojtaszek was flanked by members of the Genesee County Veterans Services Agency and other local veterans as the first retired flag was placed in the receptacle.

“We welcome all residents in the greater Genesee County area to stop in and drop off their retired flags,” said Wojtaszek. “We want to honor the freedoms the flag represents and those who served defending them. Batavia Downs and Western Regional OTB are proud to help in this process by serving as a collection point for anyone who needs to retire a flag and wants to be assured it will be properly retired.”

Flag receptacles, built by Batavia Downs Maintenance Staff, have been placed in the front lobby of the facility for the retired flags to be deposited in by guests and residents.

Batavia Downs’ commitment to veterans continues with discounts at their food service outlets.