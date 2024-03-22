Batavia Lions Club speaker Jodie Coburn talks health and wellness

Press Release:

Submitted photo of

Jodie Coburn, Functional Medicine Health Coach.

Jo Coburn was the recent speaker at the Batavia Lions Meeting. The talk was ‘Functional Wellness - Holistic Medicine’, a Natural Health and Wellness Option.

She noted that Holistic medicine takes a broader approach than traditional medical care by considering the individual as a whole and doesn’t treat, diagnose, or cure, but works on the foundations of a healthy lifestyle and works to restore proper functions in the body.

Her work focuses on eliminating the need for multiple medications to maintain health. While traditional medicine focuses on identifying specific symptoms to label conditions and treating them with medication, Holistic medicine uses natural remedies and therapies to support the body’s natural healing ability.

Mrs. Coburn, a Functional Wellness Practitioner, likened her work to helping clients build a home. It is difficult to build a house when you have missing parts. In her work to build a strong and resilient person, you must have all the necessary nutrients and functioning parts.

It is hard to build a home without nails, or a body without magnesium. And it is difficult to keep a home functioning without a working sewer system or a body without good elimination. To further the analogy, she considers certain behaviors as the foundation on which good health is built: nutrition, hydration, breathing, digestion, elimination, and so on.

Her clients are concerned about Stress & Mental Health, Hormone Imbalances, Digestive Issues, Fatigue and Energy Levels, Sleep Disturbances, and Chronic Pain; and she works with individuals and families.

The initial workup begins with standard lab tests you may already have had from your medical provider along with functional testing to determine where the client is deficient in minerals and nutrients, then helps build a healthy lifestyle for the client.

The goal is a personalized insight into health with practical tools to enhance wellness in a supportive community for maximized benefits.

Further information is available by booking a free consultation at https://jocoburn.com/. The Batavia Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and everyone is welcome to visit the American Legion, 8960 Alexander Road, Batavia.