Batavia Police Department reminds public of e-scooter and e-bike safety rules

Press Release:

As part of our ongoing effort to promote road safety and responsible transportation, the Batavia Police Department would like to remind the public about the laws and guidelines governing the use of electric scooters (e-scooters) and bicycles with electric assist (e-bikes) in New York State.

Electric scooters and e-bikes are permitted on certain streets and highways, but it's essential to understand the rules and regulations to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all road users.

What are Electric Scooters and E-Bikes?

An electric scooter is a device with handlebars, a floorboard or seat, and an electric motor that can be powered by the motor and/or human power. Electric scooters have a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour on a paved level surface when powered solely by the electric motor. Note that it is illegal to operate an electric scooter in excess of 15 miles per hour.

A bicycle with an electric assist is a type of bicycle with an electric motor and operable pedals. There are three classes of e-bikes, each with specific characteristics and speed limits.

Where Can You Operate Electric Scooters and E-Bikes?

You can operate electric scooters and e-bikes on highways with a posted speed limit of 30 MPH or less. Additionally, municipalities can further regulate the time, place, and manner of operation of these devices. However, you cannot operate these devices on a sidewalk except as authorized by local law or ordinance.

Remember to always follow the rules of the road, wear appropriate safety gear, and be mindful of other road users to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

If you have any questions or concerns about operating electric scooters or e-bikes in New York State, please contact your local authorities or visit the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles website for more information.

Use hand signals to indicate your intentions to turn or change lanes.

Avoid riding at excessive speeds, especially in heavy traffic or pedestrian areas.

NY State Laws:

E-bikes are considered bicycles and are subject to the same laws and regulations as traditional bicycles.

Riders must be at least 16 years old to operate an e-bike.

E-bikes are not permitted on sidewalks, except in designated bike lanes.

Riders must yield to pedestrians and other vehicles when necessary.

E-bikes are subject to the same traffic laws as motor vehicles, including obeying speed limits and traffic signals.

By following these simple safety tips and adhering to NY State laws, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable e-biking experience for everyone. Remember, safety is a shared responsibility, and we count on your cooperation to make our roads and bike paths safe for all users.

If you have any questions or concerns about e-bike safety or NY State laws, please don't hesitate to reach out to the Batavia Police Department. Let's ride safely and responsibly!

Stay informed, stay safe!