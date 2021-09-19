Batavia resident earns executive position at Free Maxick

Press release:

Freed Maxick is proud to name Jonathan Tretter as a new Director in the Firm’s Enterprise Advisory Services Practice. Jonathan is one of five new Director promotions this year.

Jonathan is a graduate of Canisius College, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants.

His focus is on taxation and planning for C corporations, S corporations, Partnerships and LLCs, and high-net worth individuals. He also has extensive knowledge of federal and state tax credits and incentives, methods of accounting, UNICAP 263A, estate and business succession planning, along with tangible property and cost recovery. Additionally, Jonathan has been a leader in the Firm’s response to federal legislation surrounding the CARES Act, including the Paycheck Protection Program and the Employee Retention Credit.

“I am excited and honored to be named a Director at Freed Maxick. I am also extremely humbled to be part of a firm that recognizes the hard work and dedication displayed by their employees, and hope this highlights the opportunity available to each and every member of our Freed Maxick family,” says Jonathan.

Jonathan is also devoted to employee enrichment and is heavily involved in his community. He is currently the Treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of Batavia, a campaign cabinet member of the United Memorial Medical Center, a member of the Business & Accounting Advisory Committee at Genesee Community College, an alumnus of Leadership Genesee, and a committee member of the Batavia Development Corporation.

“I am proud to welcome this next generation of leaders to the Director group,” states Henry Koziol, CPA, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board. ”I look forward to watching Jonathan excel in this new position.”