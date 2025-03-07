Batavia VA hosts My HealtheVet sign-in assistance seminar for veterans

Batavia VA hosting My HealtheVet sign-in assistance seminar

Press Release:

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) My HealtheVet online patient portal allows Veterans to access their medical records, refill prescriptions, manage appointments, communicate with their healthcare team, and track their health information all in one place; essentially acting as their personal health record within the VA system.

The sign-in to access to the online portal has moved to a simpler, more modern sign-in experience with two secure sign-in account options: Login.gov and ID.me.

Veterans are no longer able to sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, or other VA online services with a My HealtheVet user ID and password.

To assist Veterans who have not set up a Login.gov or ID.me, the VA Western New York Healthcare System (VAWNYHS) Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC) team is hosting a My HealtheVet sign-in assistance seminar at the Batavia VA.

The My HealtheVet sign-in assistance seminar will take place on Thursday, March 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Batavia VA, located at 222 Richmond Ave, Batavia. The seminar will be held in the first-floor lobby near Telehealth, Room 144.

Veterans should bring two forms of ID, A state issued driver’s license OR non-driver’s license and one of the following:

Social Security card

Voter registration card

DD214

For more information on the My HealtheVet log in change, Veterans can call the Virtual Health Resource Center at 716-862-7886, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or e-mail VHAWNYVHRC@va.gov.