BCSD announces UPK and kindergarten registration is now open, deadline is May 1

Press Release:

The Batavia City School District (BCSD) is now accepting registration applications for universal pre-kindergarten (UPK) and kindergarten programs for the 2025-26 school year.

BCSD will offer five full-day UPK programs and two half-day programs for the upcoming school year. BCSD’s UPK program is located at Robert Morris (80 Union St.) and at one community-based organization. The BCSD kindergarten program is located at Jackson Primary (411 S. Jackson St.).

UPK students must be four years old on or before December 1, 2025. Kindergarten students must be five years old on or before December 1, 2025.

For more information, including how to register online, visit bataviacsd.org/registration. You can also pick up and return your registration packet at the BCSD Registration Office located at 260 State Street, Batavia.

Hours of Operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. (excluding school holidays). For more information please contact registration@bataviacsd.org or 585-343-2480 ext. 1010.

The deadline to receive UPK applications for the 2025-26 school year is Thursday, May 1. There is no deadline to receive kindergarten applications.