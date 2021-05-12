Bethany bids farewell to long-serving Town Clerk

Photos and information from Glenn Adams:

Residents from the Town of Bethany said farewell to its long-serving Town Clerk on Monday evening, May 10. Debbie Douglas (in top photo) was presented with a number of gifts by the Town. But, she and husband, Tom, made their own donations to the Town.

"Bethany has done so much for us," she said, "and we wanted to give back in some small way."

Debbie and Tom donated two defibrillators, one for the Town Hall, and one for the highway garage.

They also donated a trainer to get employees up to speed on how to use the defibrillators.

In addition to gifts for the Town, they donated a second defibrillator trainer to the fire department, along with two seek retractors, and two thermal imaging cameras, which will be useful in fire situations where dense smoke precluded being able to see inside buildings.

We will sorely miss her as Town Clerk, and wish her and Tom the very best in retirement.

Below, Interim Town Clerk Ruth Bodkins presents Debbie Douglas with a gift from the Town.

Below, Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, Debbie Douglas, Tom Douglas, and Bethany Town Supervisor Karl Hyde.