BID announces Christmas in the City for Dec. 4

Press release:

The Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District is hosting their annual Christmas in the City Event with Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 4th from 2-6 PM, with a parade down Main Street at 6 p.m. The BID is seeking any business, organization, or group to walk, ride or enter a float for the parade which runs from Jefferson Ave to Summit St. Downtown Businesses are encouraged to host an activity or offer store specials during the event. Vendors are welcome. This year’s event includes train rides, pictures with Santa, hot cocoa, crafts, and a Downtown Scavenger hunt with chances to win some great prizes!

The Batavia Business Improvement District is also hosting its second annual Wreath Contest for Downtown Batavia. As a creative way to add some holiday spirit to downtown, the BID invites any business, group, organization or family to enter the contest. For $20 each participant is provided with a 16” Plain Wreath to decorate. Participants will pick up their wreaths on Saturday, November 20th, and have a week to decorate before dropping back off to the BID for committee volunteers to place them up throughout the Downtown. Voting for most creative will take place from December 4th thru December 24th. The first place winner receives a $100 cash prize, second place $75, and third place $50.

To participate in Christmas in the City or the Wreath Contest contact Beth Kemp at [email protected] or find all forms online at DowntownBataviaNY.com.