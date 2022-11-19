BOCES announces 23 LPN graduates

Press release:

The Genesee Valley BOCES School of Practical Nursing proudly graduated a new class of LPN Nurses.

The class was made up of 23 students, and they were celebrated at a pinning ceremony on Friday, November 18th. Instructors Marisa Dale, Donna Walsworth, and Amanda Milligan, assisted throughout the ceremony. Heidi Mix, Regional Medical Programs Coordinator, was on hand to recognize the students for all of their hard work and commitment they gave during this 12-month program.

Instructor Marisa Dale shared some thoughts on the graduation and why she enjoys teaching.

“This is a big event, they finally finished their program, and they are ready to go out there and practice what we taught them," she said. " The program is extremely vigorous with a lot packed in a 12-month time frame. My favorite part of teaching is watching them make the connection between the human touch and the actual science and nursing skills we are teaching them. It’s so important because we need nurses, and we need good nurses,” stated Dale.

Noelia Alvarado was named the Valedictorian, and Olivia Coniber was recognized as the Salutatorian. The 23 graduates are Fatuma Abdi, Noelia Alvarado, Jenee Colon, Olivia Coniber, Precious Davis, Angel Fitzpatrick, Catrena Gano, Alaina Gray, Charlotte Hauslauer, Emonie Hernandez, Krystal Johnson, Melanie Kingston, Shaquanda Loyd, Alysia Mahoney, Dorothy Masuwa, Miranda Michel, Emily O’Neil, Melissa Santiago, Kristin Terranova, Ava Turcotte, Nicole Wickham, Nigel Wright, and Sumayya Yunusu.

“It was hard balancing life, school, and work at the same time, you kind of have to be selfish this entire year because you have to dedicate so much time to it.” said Alvarado. A long-term goal for Alvardo is to become a critical care nurse practitioner and she will continue her education following graduation from the LPN program.

Before the ceremony, Olivia Coniber explained the hardest challenge for her was the classwork, but with hard work and the support of her classmates, she got through it. “It took me a lot of years and a lot of hardship to be a nurse. I’m so grateful I finally made it to one step, and I can keep moving on from this point,” said Coniber.

This program is a 1200-clock-hour program, certified by the New York State Education Department, and is designed to prepare graduates for the NCLEX-PN Examination for licensure as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Graduates of the program receive a certificate of completion of licensed practical nursing. The LPN Program has a 98 percent job placement rate after passing the NCLEX exam.

The complete list of instructors is Marisa Dale, Alyssa Coffey, Amanda Milligan, Stacey Gill, Donna Walsworth, Frank Dana, Kathy Kelly, Kathy Coyne, Jackie Felker, Heidi Mix, Stacy Westhead, and Meagan White.