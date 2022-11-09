Borrello issues statement following State Senate victory

Press release:

Following the election results for the 57th Senate District, Senator George Borrello, issued the following statement on his overwhelming re-election win:

“I am deeply honored that the hardworking people of the new 57th Senate District have chosen me to be their voice in Albany and to continue my work on their behalf. They have my sincerest thanks. It is the people in our community who inspire my public service and I look forward to continuing to work for goals that will make their lives stronger, safer, and more prosperous.

Just as exciting are the incredible victories of our Senate Republican Conference. Beginning January 1, we expect to have several additional members working with us to get New York back on track. These wins are a testament to the extraordinary leadership of our Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, the efforts of our Republican candidates, and the support of voters who realized that change was crucial.

Even as the final vote tallies in the race for governor are being finalized, the closeness of this race - in a state with a 2 to 1 Democratic advantage - is a stunning achievement for gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin and a sign that New York’s electorate has responded to his message and agenda for change. This campaign was truly a ‘David versus Goliath’ fight which makes Rep. Zeldin’s showing all the more compelling. He attracted strong support across all party affiliations and all regions of the state, including New York City, which underscores how forcefully his messages on public safety and affordability resonated with voters. His mission to ‘save our state’ will not end, no matter what the final outcome of this race.

I urge my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to heed the powerful message New Yorkers sent them in this election cycle. In electing more Republicans to represent them, voters indicated they don’t support the radical far-left agenda of the Democratic Party’s leadership. Job one for Republicans come January is to get to work repairing the damage and fixing the mistakes of the past four years. It is time to give New Yorkers the safer and stronger state they want and deserve.”