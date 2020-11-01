Bowling: Joshua Cummings rolls 300 in Le Roy; Robert Manners 299--786 in Bergen

Press release:

Genesee Region USBC league bowlers produced one honor score and several near misses to close out the month of October.

A pair of Rochester residents led the way as Joshua Cummings posted a 300 game in the American Legion Thursday Men’s League at Le Roy Legion Lanes and Robert Manners registered a 299 and 786 series in the Wednesday Men’s Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

Cummings, a 45-year-old right-hander, opened with perfection on lanes 1-2, catching a couple crossover strikes early before hitting the 1-3 pocket the rest of the way.

The 300 is his second (the first came at Dewey Garden Lanes in Rochester) to go with a 299 rolled in 1999 and an 812 series in 2009, both at Sunset Lanes in Rochester.

He said he used a Storm Match Up ball purchased last year specifically for Legion Lanes.

“I got the ball from Chris Lamb at Lightning Strikes (pro shop) just for Le Roy because I needed something to go long,” said Cummings, an employee of Panther Graphics in Rochester. “He polished it up and it has been working pretty well.”

Cummings lost his carry after game one, however, and finished with a 642 series. He averaged 195 in Le Roy last season and 215 at Sunset Lanes.

At Rose Garden Bowl, Manners, a 47-year-old righty, had the line from the start and kept in all night, rolling 299-267-220--786 in a substitute role.

Elsewhere around the region:

-- Veteran Batavia bowler Mike Pettinella stayed hot in the Turnbull Heating Tuesday Triples League at Mancuso Bowling Center, recording 268-247-259—774. The big series followed a 744 set the previous week.

-- Warsaw lefty Kevin Gray Jr. notched a 298 game and 739 series to take top honors in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl, edging his father, Kevin Sr., who rolled 279—733. Gray Jr. had a 798 series the week before.

-- Jeremy Vallance of Warsaw registered 269-237-244—750 to lead the Mancuso Real Estate Monday Doubles League at Mancuso’s, while Matt Balduf of South Byron put up the same score with 267-246-237—750 in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man at Mancuso’s. Geoff Harloff of Batavia was next with 236-259-253—748.

-- At Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Bill Logan of Albion had games of 267, 257 and 223 in a 747 series in the Sneezy’s Monday Night League.

For a list of high scores through Oct. 31, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.