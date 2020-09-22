Byron, Pavilion and Stafford to get more than $13.5 million from feds for water and wastewater infrastructure

Press release:

Washington, D.C., Sept. 22 -- The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture USDA is investing $268 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across 28 states.

The expenditure includles a total of $13,534,000 in loans and grants to three Genesee County towns: Byron, Pavilion and Stafford.

“Upgrading the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water and modern wastewater management facilities will improve public health and drive economic development in our small towns and cities,” said Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Background:

USDA is funding 76 projects through water and waste disposal loan and grant program. These investments will help to improve rural water infrastructure for 267,000 residents and businesses.

The investments that USDA announced today are being made in Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

Here is what will be allocated in Genesee County in this round of infrastructure funding:

Town of Byron -- $5,550,000 loan + $4,425,000 grant. Total: $9,975,000

This project will extend public water service to 608 people in the town who currently do not have safe potable water. Water quality testing indicates a significant portion of residents' individual wells have coliform and E. coli contamination, which the health department indicates does not meet standards and are a threat to the health of residents. There are no other funding sources.

Town of Pavilion -- $567,000 loan

This Rural Development investment will be used to build a new 300,000-gallon water storage tank and over one mile of water supply pipeline. The new water storage tank and pipeline will serve 2,495 people. Currently, due to the present water storage tank's deteriorated condition the town has significant water quality concerns. The current tank is located in a lower elevation so that the town does not have sufficient water pressure to fight fires in all areas. The new water tank will be located at a much higher elevation 1280 feet and will supply plenty of water pressure and good quality water.

Town of Stafford -- $1,353,000 loan + $1,639,000 grant. Total: $2,992,000

This Rural Development Investment will be used to create Water District #12 in the Town of Stafford. This project will extend public water service to 185 residents in the town who currently do not have safe potable water. Water quality testing indicates a isgnificant portion of residents' individual wells have coliform and E. coli contamination, which the health department indicates do not meet standrds and are a threat to the health of the residents.