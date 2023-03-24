Local Matters

March 24, 2023 - 11:42pm

Car off the road, unknown injuries, on Lewiston Road, Oakfield

posted by Press Release in accident, news, Oakfield.

A one-vehicle accident is reported in the area of 6817 Lewiston Road, Oakfield.

A car went off the road, and the caller reports the car is off in a field "quite a ways."

Unknown injuries.

Oakfield Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 11:44 p.m.: A first responder reports heavy damage.

UPDATE 11:46 p.m.: "Everybody's out of the vehicle," a first responder reports.

UPDATE 11:54 p.m.: No need for Mercy Flight. Two more basic life support ambulances requested to the scene.

UPDATE 12:15 a.m.: Three patients transported to ECMC.

