Catholic Charities seeking volunteers for COVID-19 phone visitation program

Press release:

Catholic Charities needs volunteers for its COVID-19 phone visitation program.

An adaptation of its home visitation program for seniors (age 60+) in Genesee and Orleans counties, this safe social connection is an opportunity for homebound seniors to maintain contact with the outside world they otherwise would not have due to their shrinking social circles as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Interested volunteers would call weekly, from their own homes and on their own schedules, to check in on the homebound seniors. Training and a background check are required.

For more information on becoming a volunteer, please call Peg at (585) 343-0614, ext. 18.

“This unique opportunity allows volunteers from surrounding communities and counties to be matched with waiting seniors,” said Linda Chadderdon, program manager for home visitation program in Genesee and Orleans counties, Catholic Charities.

“In addition to brightening our seniors’ days, volunteers often find a rich sense of fulfillment with the knowledge they are reaching out to someone in friendship.”

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Catholic Charities has continued to provide services to WNY individuals and families in need through many programs, including counseling, basic emergency assistance and food pantries. Additional information about Catholic Charities’ services can be found at ccwny.org/services.