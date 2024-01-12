Chamber of Commerce announces honorees for 52nd annual awards

Press release:
The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 52nd Annual Awards Ceremony which will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Batavia Downs Gaming, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. This is the County’s premier event that honors businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism. Tickets are $60.00 per person or a table of 8 for $440.00.
The evening begins at 5 p.m. with Hors Oeuvres, Entrée Tables & Cash Bar (no formal sit-down dinner is to be served). The Award Program starts at 7 p.m. where dessert and coffee will be served.
This year’s honorees are:
- Business of the Year: Alabama Hotel, LLC
- Agricultural Business of the Year: Porter Farms
- Special Anniversary Recognition of the Year: Volunteers for Animals
- Special Recognition of the Year: Holland Land Office Museum
- Geneseean of the Year: Michelle Gillard