Chamber of Commerce announces honorees for 52nd annual awards

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 52nd Annual Awards Ceremony which will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Batavia Downs Gaming, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. This is the County’s premier event that honors businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism. Tickets are $60.00 per person or a table of 8 for $440.00.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. with Hors Oeuvres, Entrée Tables & Cash Bar (no formal sit-down dinner is to be served). The Award Program starts at 7 p.m. where dessert and coffee will be served.

This year’s honorees are: