City manager, council president face off in Celebrity Bartender Challenge at GO Art!

Press release:

Join GO ART! on January 21st from 6-9 p.m. at Tavern 2.o.1 for a very special Celebrity Bartender Challenge! Our first competitors of 2022 are Batavia City Council president Eugene Jankowski Jr. and City Manager Rachael J Tabelski.

Started in 2018 GO ART!’s Celebrity Bartender Challenges raise funds for arts programming in Genesee and Orleans Counties. In these challenges, amateur bartenders compete at GO ART!’s Tavern 2.o.1 to see who can wow the crowds and earn the most tips for our donation jars. From community leaders to local characters these nights allow the community to come together to support local arts! Bartender Challenges occur most third Thursdays and Fridays.

For 2022’s first bartender challenge Batavia’s City Council is sending two hardworking public servants to serve the public and bring in big tips!

Lifelong Genesee County resident Rachael J. Tabelski is eager to celebrate her new role as City Manager! Appointed in 2021 she plans to manage the bar with the same skill and friendliness that she manages Batavia’s administration. Eugene Jankowski Jr. has been City Council President since January 1, 2018- a graduate of Batavia’s own Notre Dame High School, a retired City of Batavia Police Officer and a competitive shooter Eugene will bring his quick shot to the bar.

Batavia's leaders visit with old friends, make new ones, and support arts and culture- a cornerstone of our community in the most welcoming historic building in the City. Come chat with Geno and Rachael while supporting Go Art! If you have not been to Go Art! Or have not been in a while, this is an open event to explore the space and connect with the community and the art that makes it special. This event is 21+, bring cash to tip, and may the best bartender win!