June 8, 2021 - 3:38pm
City Police Department reminds residents that registering their camera surveillance system can help solve crime
posted by Press Release in batavia police department, news, Camera Registry Program.
Press release:
The City of Batavia Police Department would like to remind residents of our Camera Registry Program.
Many investigations are solved due, in part, to cooperation from homeowners, landlords and business owners sharing video from their private camera surveillance system.
In order to streamline the investigative process we ask anyone with a camera surveillance system to register it with us.
You can register your system on CrimeWatch by clicking this link.
