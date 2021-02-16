February 16, 2021 - 5:01pm
City Public Works and Bureau of Inspection to close Monday for training, plan accordingly
posted by Press Release in news, batavia, Department of Public Work, Bureau of Inspection.
From the city Department of Public Works:
The offices of the Department of Public Works Administration and the Bureau of Inspection will be closed on Monday, Feb. 22, for mandatory training.
The offices will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Anyone needing to do business with either office please plan accordingly.
