Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 16, 2021 - 5:01pm

City Public Works and Bureau of Inspection to close Monday for training, plan accordingly

posted by Press Release in news, batavia, Department of Public Work, Bureau of Inspection.

From the city Department of Public Works:

The offices of the Department of Public Works Administration and the Bureau of Inspection will be closed on Monday, Feb. 22, for mandatory training.

The offices will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Anyone needing to do business with either office please plan accordingly.

Comments

Calendar

February 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button