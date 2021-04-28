City water replacement project May 3-July 15 will limit Swan, Hutchins and Otis streets to local traffic only

From Bill Davis, city superintendent of Water and Wastewater:

The City of Batavia has contracted a water service replacement project on Swan, Hutchins and Otis streets starting on Monday May 3. This will run until approximately July 15.

During the project, these streets will open to local traffic only from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will have parking restrictions that will vary day to day. Temporary "No Parking" signs will be posted in the areas affected each day.

The contractors will do their best to keep driveways open and traffic flowing.

Residents in the area will be notified ahead of time if the contractor will redo their water service, so they can make arrangements as needed.

We appreciate the patience and cooperation from the residents in the area.