City Yard Waste Station on Law Street opens on Monday for the season

Press release:

The Law Street Yard Waste Station will open for the season on Monday, April 5th for City of Batavia residents.

The station will be open from 12 to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday until November, when time changes to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The station will also be closed on May 31st for Memorial Day, July 5th for Independence Day, Sept. 6th for Labor Day, and Nov. 25th for Thanksgiving. The station will close for the season in early December.

City residents may bring yard waste material (grass, leavYard Waste Stationes and limbs) to the Law Street Yard Waste Station as there is no spring curbside pickup of these materials.

The following items CANNOT be accepted at the station:

Tree stumps;

Building materials;

Rock;

Fill (soil and stone) other debris.

Yard waste shall be free of trash (paper, plastic, bottles, cans, etc.), as this material cannot be processed.

Use Law Street entrance to enter and exit the City Yard Waste Station only.