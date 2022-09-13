Community Food Distribution program begins Wednesday, heed advice for best pickup route

Press Release

In an effort to ensure the safety of students and staff during arrival and dismissal periods at Jackson Primary, the Batavia City School District, Batavia Police Department, and the City Church would like to remind the Batavia Community of the recommended pickup route for the City Church Community Food Distribution program at St. Anthony’s.

The City Church currently hosts a bi-monthly food distribution program for community residents at St. Anthony’s Church. Those community members who wish to participate in the program must access Liberty Street via South Swan Street, Osterhout Avenue, or Otis Street.

All food distribution traffic will be redirected to avoid Liberty Street between South Jackson and Sumner Streets and South Jackson between South Swan and Liberty Streets (the areas directly in front of and adjacent to Jackson Primary). Please see the attached map for the recommended route.

The City Church Community Food Distribution program is scheduled every two weeks at 8 am on the following dates: September 14, September 28, October 12, October 26, November 9, November 23, and December 14, 2022.