Community garden plots available at Emmanuel Baptist Church, gardeners needed to help grow

Press Release:

Emmanuel Baptist Church’s Community Garden is looking for green thumbs to come and grow! We have 20 raised 3X4 garden plots, water, tools, seeds, and fertilizer. We need gardeners! Do you want to provide fresh from the garden veggies or flowers for your family? Come grow with us!

The Sun is shining and the plots have been re-done with new soil but not enough people signed up for plots! We still have several in need of gardeners. Plots are free till gone! Call 585-343-4905 or email ebcbatavia@gmail.com to sign up!